Russian doping: London Olympics retesting results in loss of another medal

Yulia Gushchina (far left) also competed in the women's 400m, finishing 15th

Russia has lost another medal from the London 2012 Olympics after two more of its athletes were found guilty of doping when samples were retested.

Yulia Gushchina's positive test for two prohibited substances means Russia will be stripped of its silver medal in the women's 4x400m relay.

That means Britain move up to fourth.

Anna Nazarova, who was fifth in the women's long jump in London, has also been punished by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The IOC said it would be retesting all Russian samples from the Games following the publication - in December 2016 - of the McLaren report, which said Russian athletes benefited from a state-sponsored doping programme between 2011 and 2015.

That process has now been concluded, with 226 samples reanalysed and 21 sanctions in total.

The IOC has also been investigating claims of doping at the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi, Russia.

Since 1 November, it has suspended a further 19 Russian athletes from the Olympics for life.

It is also set to rule on whether Russia will be allowed to compete at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, which begin on 9 February.

A decision will be announced at its next meeting, scheduled for 5 December.

As a result of Russia's disqualification from the women's 4x400m relay in London, Jamaica move up to the silver-medal position and Ukraine take bronze. The United States won gold.

Britain's team of Shana Cox, Lee McConnell, Eilidh Child and Christine Ohuruogu finished fifth.