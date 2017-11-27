Paul Pollock: Irish champion will target top-10 finish at European Cross Country

Paul Pollock's best European Cross Country finish was 23rd in Samokov in 2014

Paul Pollock says he should be aiming for a top-10 finish at next month's European Cross Country Championships after his Irish title win on Sunday.

Pollock earned a dominant Abbotstown win after taking the lead at halfway.

"This is probably as good as I've felt going into a European Cross," said Pollock, whose best finish in the event was 23rd in Bulgaria in 2014.

"The Europeans is totally different to the nationals as you must go hard from the start but I have to be positive."

Pollock's Dublin triumph means he will lead the Irish men's challenge in Samolin and he is part of a strong Northern Irish representation with women's Abbotstown runner-up Kerry O'Flaherty also selected along with Armagh AC's Fionnuala Ross plus junior men's duo Craig McMeechan (North Down) and James Edgar (City of Lisburn).

Ross earns her call-up after finishing fifth in the women's race while McMeechan won the junior men's title with Edgar placing fifth.

Fionnuala McCormack won European Cross Country gold in 2011 and 2012

McCormack leads Irish women's team

Twice winner Fionnuala McCormack will head the Irish women's team after missing Sunday's nationals when Shona Heaslip won ahead of Newcastle woman O'Flaherty.

Surveying the British trials results from the weekend has given Holywood man Pollock belief that he can be competitive in Slovakia.

"Ben Connor won the British trials and I actually beat him when I finished second at the Leeds Abbey Dash 10K earlier this month," added the Rio Olympian.

"In addition, Sam Stabler, who won the race in Leeds, finished third in the British trials and I was only seven seconds behind him a couple of weeks ago which was my first race back after the injury I had in the summer.

"The top British guys are usually there or thereabouts at the Europeans so that does give me a certain amount on confidence going into next month.

"I have never run that well at the Europeans but I'm good shape and feel I should be aiming to finish in the top 10. And depending on the type of race it is, being in the top 10 could mean you are in serious contention."

Pollock missed World Championships

Pollock's road race outing in Leeds three weeks ago was his first competitive outing since being forced to pull out of the World Championships marathon in London because of a foot injury.

The 31-year-old resumed full training in late September and he now admits that his late summer lay-off could be the reason that he is going well at the moment.

"There could be a bit of freshness there. I do feel quite good at the moment and hopefully I will get a chance to do another 10K on the roads over the next period because I think I can go quite a bit faster than I managed in Leeds (29:20)."

Sunday's race saw Pollock opting to push on from the leading packing just after 5K and the county Down man found that none of his rivals were able to respond as he finished seven seconds clear of Kevin Dooney.

IRELAND TEAM

Senior men: Paul Pollock (Annadale Striders), Kevin Dooney (Raheny), Hugh Armstrong (Ballina), John Travers (Donore), Sean Tobin (Clonmel), Kevin Maunsell (Clonmel)

Senior women: Shona Heaslip (An Riocht), Kerry O'Flaherty (Newcastle), Michelle Finn (Leevale), Lizzie Lee (Leevale), Fionnuala Ross (Armagh), Fionnuala McCormack (Kilcoole)

U23 men: Tom O'Keeffe (Kilkenny), Eoin Strutt (Raheny)

U23 women: Bethanie Murray (Dundrum South Dublin)

U20 men: Craig McMeechan (North Down), Brian Fay (Raheny), Charlie O'Donovan (Leevale), Fearghal Curtin (Youghal), James Edgar (City of Lisburn), Darragh McElhinney (Bantry)

U20 women: Laura Nicholson (Bandon), Stephanie Cotter (West Muskerry), Jodie McCann (Dundrum South Dublin), Fian Sweeney (Dublin City Harriers), Sophie Murphy (Dundrum South Dublin), Fiona Everard (Bandon)