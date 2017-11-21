Mo Farah & Callum Hawkins to race in new London half-marathon

Farah and Hawkins are GB's two fastest ever runners over a half marathon

Britain's two fastest half marathon runners, Sir Mo Farah and Callum Hawkins, will race over the distance in a new event in London on 4 March.

Farah set the record in March 2015 when he ran 13.1 miles in 59 minutes 32 seconds, with Hawkins recording a best of 60 minutes in Japan in February.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 34, retired from track competition to focus on road events earlier this year.

Hawkins was fourth in the marathon at the 2017 World Championships in London.

"I've made no secret of the fact that I love testing myself against the very best athletes in the world and they don't come any better than Mo," said the 25-year-old Scot.

Farah won four Olympic and six world gold medals in 5,000m and 10,000m races between 2011 and 2017.

He won the Great North Run in September and the 2018 London Marathon will be his first event over the distance since his switch to concentrate solely on road racing.

"It will be an ideal preparation race for me for the London Marathon six weeks later [in April]," he said.