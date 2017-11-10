Mo Farah retains UK Sport funding after marathon switch

Farah won on his final track appearance in the United Kingdom at August's Diamond League meeting in Birmingham

Distance great Mo Farah will continue to get UK Sport's top level of funding despite uncertainty as to whether he will represent Great Britain again.

The 34-year-old four-time Olympic champion will concentrate on marathon full-time for the first time next year.

But he admitted in August that it was "not easy" to reach the standard required over 26.2 miles.

"Mo is still exploring options of how this will progress," British Athletics' performance director Neil Black said.

"There is the possibility that he could represent the British team at a major championship over the marathon distance in the future, so we will monitor this first year and continue to support him in his ambitions."

After winning on his final UK track appearance at the Birmingham Diamond League earlier this year, Farah admitted he was unsure as to whether he would be able to challenge for major medals after making the switch to road at a late stage in his career.

"If I'm the best in the marathon and can compete… it depends," he said when asked if he would wear a Great Britain vest again.

Farah was a visitor to the Japan Grand Prix in October

"I think it is going to take at least two or three marathons to get it right and to learn from it."

Farah has ended his association with American coach Alberto Salazar - who has denied any wrongdoing as the US Anti-Doping Agency continue to investigate his training methods - and will work with Gary Lough in Britain as he concentrates on the longer distance.

Farah finished eighth in two hours eight minutes and 21 seconds on his marathon debut in London in 2014, but has not raced over the distance since.

Scotland's Callum Hawkins finished fourth in the marathon at this summer's World Championships in London in 2:10:17. It equalled the best result from a Briton in the event at the Championships.

The 25-year-old joins Farah and 13 other athletes, including Laura Muir, Adam Gemili and Dina Asher-Smith, on the Olympic Podium level of funding.