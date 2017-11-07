BBC Sport - Savannah Morgan: Great Britain's fastest 10-year-old has Olympic aspirations

Meet Britain's fastest 10-year-old

Britain's fastest 10-year-old girl, Savannah Morgan, tells BBC Look East about her Olympic ambitions.

Morgan is the step-sister of sprinter Corinne Humphreys, who will represent England at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

