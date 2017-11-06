Emma Mitchell sets new NI 10k record in Leeds road race

From the section

Emma Mitchell's road race time matched her own Northern Ireland 10,000m track record

Emma Mitchell set a new Northern Ireland 10k road race record as she clocked 32 minutes and 51 seconds in Leeds on Sunday.

Mitchell's time matched her 10,000m track Northern Ireland record (32:51.78) set earlier this year.

Running in the Leeds Abbey Dash 10K event, the Banbridge woman finished 46 seconds behind Eilish McColgan.

Paul Pollock produced an encouraging run to finish second in the men's event.

Making his competitive return after injury, Holywood man Pollock clocked 29 minutes and 20 seconds which left him seven seconds behind winner Sam Stabler.

Pollock, a late withdrawal from the World Championship Marathon in London because of a foot injury, held off Ben Connor in a close battle for second spot.

Those behind Pollock included last year's winner Jonny Mellor who was 10th in 29:51.

McColgan's time broke the course record for the event as she repeated her victory from 12 months ago.