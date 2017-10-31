Mo Farah splits with coach Alberto Salazar and will return to Britain

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You never write the fact' - Salazar criticism frustrates Farah

Four-time Olympic champion Mo Farah has split with coach Alberto Salazar and will return to Britain.

Farah, 34, who won 5,000m and 10,000m gold at London 2012 and Rio 2016, said his decision was based on a desire to move back to London.

Salazar is being investigated by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada) after BBC's Panorama made allegations about drugs use at his US training base.

"I'm moving back to London. I really miss home," Farah said.

He will now work with Gary Lough, who previously coached wife and women's marathon world record holder Paula Radcliffe.

Farah has been coached by Salazar at the Nike Oregon Project camp since 2011, winning six world titles in addition to the four Olympic golds.

Both Farah and Salazar deny they have ever broken anti-doping rules.

"I am firm believer in clean sport and I strongly believe that anyone who breaks the rules should be punished," Farah told the Sun.

"If Alberto had crossed the line I would be out the door but Usada has not charged him with anything. If I had ever had any reason to doubt Alberto, I would not have stood by him all this time."

Farah retired from track racing to concentrate on marathons after winning 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at the World Championships in London in August.

Salazar (centre) alongside Farah (right) and training partner Galen Rupp (left) at the London 2012 Olympics

He added: "I'm leaving simply because my family and I are moving back to London. We all loved spending our summer here and (Farah's wife) Tania and I realised how much we have missed spending time with our friends and family - and the kids are so happy here, too.

"We want the kids to grow up in the UK. It's the right thing to do for my family. But both Nike Oregon Project and Alberto are based in the USA, so it just would not be possible to continue our relationship from London."

Farah said new coach Lough "has an in-depth understanding of what is needed to achieve real results at marathon distance".

In July he defended his record by saying he had "never failed a blood test" after hackers Fancy Bears revealed some of his samples had initially needed further testing, before later being declared normal.

Salazar, who has also worked as a consultant to UK Athletics, issued a 12,000-word open letter in 2015 denying accusations he had violated anti-doping rules.