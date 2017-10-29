Dewi Griffiths: Welshman sets quickest British marathon time for three years
-
Dewi Griffiths marked his debut marathon by running the fastest time by a British athlete over the distance since 2014.
Welshman Griffiths, 26, finished fifth in the Frankfurt Marathon in 2:09'49.
He is the quickest Briton over the 26.2-mile distance since Mo Farah in 2014 and is now second to Steve Jones in the all-time Welsh rankings.
So far this year Griffiths has also set personal bests over 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon.
The event was won by Ethiopian Shura Kitata Tola in a time of 2:05'50 with compatriots Kelkile Gezahegn Woldaregay and Getu Feleke Zegeye second and third.