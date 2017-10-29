Dewi Griffiths: Welshman sets quickest British marathon time for three years

Dewi Griffiths
Dewi Griffiths was the leading British runner at the Cardiff Half Marathon in October 2017

Dewi Griffiths marked his debut marathon by running the fastest time by a British athlete over the distance since 2014.

Welshman Griffiths, 26, finished fifth in the Frankfurt Marathon in 2:09'49.

He is the quickest Briton over the 26.2-mile distance since Mo Farah in 2014 and is now second to Steve Jones in the all-time Welsh rankings.

So far this year Griffiths has also set personal bests over 3,000m, 5,000m, 10,000m and half marathon.

The event was won by Ethiopian Shura Kitata Tola in a time of 2:05'50 with compatriots Kelkile Gezahegn Woldaregay and Getu Feleke Zegeye second and third.

