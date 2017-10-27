Laura Graham: Kilkeel woman back in action in Dublin Marathon

In May 2017, Laura Graham became the first Northern Ireland winner at the Belfast Marathon for 18 years

Kilkeel woman Laura Graham will be back in action five weeks after her heroics in Berlin when she defends the Irish title in Sunday's Dublin Marathon.

Graham will book a spot at next year's European Championships in Berlin if she is first Irishwoman across the line.

Athletics Ireland have said that the first home finishers will be in line to compete in Berlin.

That is providing they run 2:18.00 (men) or 2:39.00 (women) during the qualification period.

Graham has already achieved that by running her personal best of 2:37.05 in the German capital last month.

So, the county Down woman will book a return trip to Berlin for next summer if she repeats her national triumph in Dublin from 12 months ago.

Her main domestic rivals in Sunday's race are expected to be Letterkenny's Caitriona Jennings and Clonliffe's Barbara Sanchez.

Northern Ireland man Stephen Scullion will be among the contenders for the men's national title, which will be defended by Sergiu Ciobanu.

Once again, Scullion will have the carrot of a possible European Championships place as he ran a personal best of 2:17.59 in London in April.

Both Scullion and Ciobanu have been training at altitude in the build-up to Sunday's race.

Gary O'Hanlon could also challenge after a sub 2:20 clocking in Berlin while Tomas Fitzpatrick is another possible contender.

Some 20,000 runners will stride out from Merrion Square South at 09:00 BST in the second Sunday staging of the race.