BBC Sport - Paul Pollock's marathon pupils aiming to beat three-hour barrier in Dublin

Olympian Paul Pollock has been coaching a number of local runners since April in the hope that they can break the three-hour barrier at Sunday's Dublin Marathon.

Pollock and NIRunning chief Ryan Maxwell came up with the idea and the eight DreamRunDublin17 hopefuls are Tara Malone, Barry Reid, Paul Gorman, David Conliffe, Neil Curran, Paul Curley, Denise Logue and Stephen Smartt.

None of the eight athletes have previously ducked under the three-hour mark.

