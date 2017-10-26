Dave King: Hurdler aims for medals at 2018 Commonwealth Games

Dave King trains in Bath under James Hillier

Dave King says his aim is to challenge for medals in the 110m hurdles at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The 23-year-old won the 2017 British title but failed to progress further than the heats at the World Championships in London this summer.

"The goal is to make the final, and once you've made a final anything can happen," he told BBC Sport.

"Once you're in the final you can challenge for medals and that's definitely my aim."

Plymouth's King says being named in the England squad for the 2018 Games on Australia's Gold Coast was the perfect ending to a special year for him.

"To know that I'm going to go to Australia and compete at the Commonwealth Games is amazing," he added.

"The 2017 season was really good, I went to the World Championships and won the British title, but it just needed that extra something and this is it."