Commonwealth Games 2018: Team England name athletics squad

England won 27 athletics medals at Glasgow 2014, more than any other nation

Team England will include 75 athletes as part of the largest party they have ever sent to an overseas event for next year's Commonwealth Games in Australia.

Heptathlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson, who was injured for Glasgow 2014, competes in her first Games.

Long jumper Greg Rutherford is fit after being forced to miss this year's World Championships with ankle trouble.

But CJ Ujah, who won the 100m Diamond League title, has decided to prioritise March's World Indoor Championships.

Team England's para-athletics team will be selected at the end of the year.

Around 600 athletes and staff will represent the nation across 18 sports, including 38 para medal events, on Australia's Gold Coast.

The athletics squad already boasts 18 Commonwealth medals and 46 Commonwealth Games appearances between them.

Adam Gemili, who won silver in the 100m and 100m relay in Glasgow 2014, will spearhead the 100m challenge at the Games, which take place from 4-15 April 2018.

"Winning two silver medals in Glasgow was an incredible experience for me and I'm really excited to get back out there," the 24-year-old said.

British 100m and 200m record holder Dina Asher-Smith will lead the women's 200m bid and the 21-year-old from Kent said: "Having had an amazing experience at the Commonwealth Youth Games in 2011 I'm excited to be racing on that stage again.

"I won two gold medals at that Youth Games so adding a senior medal on the Gold Coast is now the goal."

Sarah Winckless, Chef de Mission for Commonwealth Games England, said: "We're putting forward some of the best athletes in the world and we're confident we will be sending the most prepared English team to Australia."

England athletics squad for the Commonwealth Games:

100m & relay: James Dasaolu, Adam Gemili, Asha Philip, Desiree Henry

200m & relay: Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake, Danny Talbot, Zharnel Hughes, Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams

400m & relay: Matthew Hudson-Smith

110m hurdles: Andy Pozzi, Dave King

100m hurdles: Tiffany Porter

400m hurdles: Jack Green, Meghan Beesley

4x100m relay: Harry Aikines-Aryeetey, Ashleigh Nelson, Corinne Humphreys

4x400m relay: Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif, Martyn Rooney, George Caddick, Emily Diamond, Finette Agyapong, Anyika Onuora, Perri Shakes-Drayton, Margaret Adeoye, Cheriece Hylton

800m: Kyle Langford, Elliot Giles, Andrew Osagie, Shelayna Oskan-Clarke, Adelle Tracey

1,500m: Charlie Grice, Sarah McDonald, Jessica Judd, Katie Snowden

5,000m: Laura Weightman

10,000m: Andy Vernon

Marathon: Alyson Dixon, Sonia Samuels

3,000m steeplechase: Rosie Clarke, Iona Lake

20k Race Walk: Tom Bosworth, Callum Wilkinson, Gemma Bridge

High jump: Robbie Grabarz, Tom Gale, Chris Barker, Morgan Lake, Bethan Partridge

Pole vault: Adam Hague, Luke Cutts, Holly Bradshaw, Lucy Bryan, Molly Caudery

Long jump: Greg Rutherford, Dan Bramble, Lorraine Ugen, Shara Proctor, Jazmin Sawyers

Triple jump: Nathan Fox, Nathan Douglas, Ben Williams

Shot put: Rachel Wallader, Amelia Strickler

Discus: Jade Lally

Hammer: Nick Miller, Taylor Campbell, Sophie Hitchon

Decathlon: Ashley Bryant, John Lane

Heptathlon: Katarina Johnson-Thompson, Niamh Emerson, Katie Stainton