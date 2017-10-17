BBC Sport - How life improves if you hire record-breaking race walker Tom Bosworth
Life is so much easier with a race walker
- From the section Athletics
BBC Sport imagines what life would be like if we could all hire a record-breaking race walker like Tom Bosworth to get stuff done.
WATCH MORE: Yannick Bolasie rap battles a 10-year-old
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired