Joanna Blair: British javelin thrower suspended in doping case

Javelin thrower Joanna Blair
Joanna Blair was the 2016 British javelin champion

British javelin thrower Joanna Blair has been provisionally suspended after failing an anti-doping test.

Blair, who won the British title last year with a personal best of of 57.44m, has the chance to appeal and the right to a full hearing.

Blair, from Luton, represented Great Britain at the European Athletics Team Championships in Lille this summer.

UK Athletics says the 31-year-old has been charged with committing an anti-doping rule violation.

Blair is accused of breaching International Association of Athletics Federations' anti-doping rule, article 2.1, which concerns the "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a sample".

