Joanna Blair: British javelin thrower suspended in doping case

Joanna Blair was the 2016 British javelin champion

British javelin thrower Joanna Blair has been provisionally suspended after failing an anti-doping test.

Blair, who won the British title last year with a personal best of of 57.44m, has the chance to appeal and the right to a full hearing.

Blair, from Luton, represented Great Britain at the European Athletics Team Championships in Lille this summer.

UK Athletics says the 31-year-old has been charged with committing an anti-doping rule violation.

Blair is accused of breaching International Association of Athletics Federations' anti-doping rule, article 2.1, which concerns the "presence of a prohibited substance or its metabolites or markers in a sample".