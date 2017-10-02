BBC Sport - Wales Athletes' Jones and Kirk's Commonwealth marathon target

Athletes' Commonwealth marathon target

Welsh athletes Caryl Jones and Eli Kirk tell BBC Sport Wales they're aiming to run the marathon at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Neither Jones, 30, nor Kirk, 28, have run the distance, but aim to achieve the Commonwealth qualifying time by the end of November.

Both finished in the top seven in the women's elite race at the Cardiff Half Marathon.

