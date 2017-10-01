BBC Sport - Cardiff Half Marathon: Nesbitt delighted with first Welsh title
Welsh women's champion Jenny Nesbitt says she hopes her Cardiff Half Marathon success will take her to bigger and better things.
The 22-year-old was the first Welsh women to finish in 01:13:23.
She already has the 'B standard' qualifying time in the 10,000 metres for next year's Commonwealth Games.
