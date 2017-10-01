BBC Sport - Stuart Storey: Athletics commentating stalwart bows out in Cardiff
Storey calls last race after 44 years
- From the section Athletics
Commentator Stuart Storey called his last race for the BBC at the Cardiff Half Marathon and talked to Jason Mohammad about his career highlights.
Storey, a former high hurdler, switched to commentary for the BBC when he retired as a competitor in 1973 and covered 10 summer Olympic Games.
Watch: Cardiff Half Marathon highlights, BBC Two Wales, 22:00 BST on Sunday, 1 October and later on demand.
