BBC Sport - Stuart Storey: Athletics commentating stalwart bows out in Cardiff

Storey calls last race after 44 years

Commentator Stuart Storey called his last race for the BBC at the Cardiff Half Marathon and talked to Jason Mohammad about his career highlights.

Storey, a former high hurdler, switched to commentary for the BBC when he retired as a competitor in 1973 and covered 10 summer Olympic Games.

READ MORE:Course record set as Kenyans dominate Cardiff Half Marathon

WATCH MORE: Best time delights Wales' Griffiths

Watch: Cardiff Half Marathon highlights, BBC Two Wales, 22:00 BST on Sunday, 1 October and later on demand.

