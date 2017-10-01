BBC Sport - Cardiff Half Marathon: Best time delights home runner Dewi Griffiths

Best time delights Griffiths in Cardiff

Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths delighted after running a personal best in the Cardiff Half Marathon on Sunday.

Griffiths finished fourth and tells tells Jason Mohammad that he aims to win the event in the future.

Watch: Cardiff Half Marathon highlights, BBC Two Wales, 22:00 BST on Sunday, 1 October

