Cardiff Half Marathon: Course record set as Kenyans dominate in Wales

Edith Chelimo wins the Cardiff Half Marathon
Edith Chelimo crosses the line at the Cardiff Half Marathon

John Lotiang of Kenya won the men's race at the Cardiff Half Marathon, beating defending champion Shadrach Kimining in a course record 1:00.47.

Kipkemboi Kiprono rounded-off a Kenyan 1-2-3 with Welshman Dewi Griffiths fourth in a personal best 1.01.31.

Edith Chelimo also set a course record as she won the women's race, with Dorcas Kimeli and Beatrice Mutai completing another Kenyan clean sweep.

Melissa Nichols and Richie Powell won the wheelchair races.

The event also drew a record entry of 25,000 made up of elite, club and charity runners.

Griffiths' fourth place is the latest success in a year which saw him finish as the best British runner in the London Marathon.

"It was pretty fast. The race organisers wanted a fast race and that's what they got and it was just a case of for me of going as hard as possible for as long as possible," he said.

"I knew I was in great shape, I knew i was in personal best pace and today's another PB.

The crowds were great, the support was great. It was a great event again."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

Featured

Also In Sport

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired