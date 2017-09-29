Commonwealth Games 2022: Birmingham bid backed by Government

Birmingham's bid to host the 2022 Commonwealth Games has been officially backed by the government.

The cost of staging the event is expected to be at least £750m - which would be the most expensive sports event in Britain since London 2012.

Birmingham beat Liverpool earlier in September as Britain's candidate city.

The West Midlands city could be the sole bidder, with doubts over whether rivals Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia and Victoria in Canada will apply.

Submissions from candidate cities need to be received by Saturday and the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) is expected to make its decision later in the year.

Durban originally won the bidding process in 2015, but the South African city was was stripped of the event in March because it did not meet the criteria set by the CGF.

Birmingham's proposal to create the UK's largest permanent athletics stadium, supplemented by four indoor arenas, is central to its bid.

Analysis

Birmingham is now in pole position to secure its first ever global sports event and become the third British city since 2000 to host the Commonwealth Games. They may not even face a rival bid and be handed it by default.

Despite the bitter bin dispute continuing to hang over the city, and the need for further budget cuts, local authorities will need to raise 25% of the overall cost of staging the Games. Organisers insist essential services will not be affected, and that the event will prove great value for the West Midlands, showcasing a diverse and youthful community, and leaving a sporting and economic legacy.

And after London 2012, Glasgow 2014, and recent world championships in rugby, women's cricket and athletics, Britain is now set to organise yet another major sports event. A reminder of the importance the government now places on hosting sport as a platform for trade and tourism as the country prepares for Brexit.