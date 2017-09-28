Welsh runner Dewi Griffiths says his good form ahead of Sunday's Cardiff Half-Marathon has even surprised himself.

The three-time Welsh half-marathon champion - who was the second fastest Briton behind Mo Farah at the Great North Run - told BBC Sport Wales he is aiming for another personal best on Sunday.

*The Cardiff Half-Marathon starts at 10:00 BST on Sunday, 1 October and will be broadcast live on BBC One Wales and online.