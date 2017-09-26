Laura Muir welcomes 5,000m rivalry with Eilish McColgan

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan competed in the 2017 World Championships 5,000m final in London

Laura Muir believes an on-track rivalry with Eilish McColgan will drive them both to record times over 5,000m.

McColgan took the Scottish 5,000m record from Muir at the Diamond League final in Brussels last month, and the duo are likely to go head-to-head at the distance in the future.

"To have Eilish right up there is good for me," Muir said of her compatriot.

"When Scots compete at the same high level, that can bring out a bit extra. Athletes respond to competition."

Muir finished sixth in the 5,000m World Championships final in London in August, with McColgan four places further back.

Muir then took a break from competing - she also intends to finish the final year of her veterinary exams in the next 12 months and so will miss the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games.

McColgan ran 14.48:49 in the Diamond League final 5,000m, eclipsing Muir's best time of 14.49:12, which she ran at an indoor event in Glasgow earlier this year.

"It's great what Eilish has done over the season,' said Muir, who was named female athlete of the year at the recent Team Scotland Scottish Sports Awards.

"We are from the same club, so the Dundee Hawkhill Harriers club records might change hands a wee bit over the next few years, too.

"Hopefully if the two of us are racing and competing with the best in the world over the years then there may be some records changing hands along the way. We will see some more recordbreaking [runs] in the future, put it that way."