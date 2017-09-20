Manx athletes start sports academy to 'nurture' potential

It is hoped the scheme will help Manx athletes looking to compete on a world level

A sports academy designed to equip young Manx athletes with the skills to "compete on the world stage" has entered its third year.

More than 70 athletes, aged between 13 and 17, attended the first meeting of the Isle of Man Sport Aid Academy representing a dozen sports.

During the year-long programme, athletes will attend workshops with leading coaches and local athletes.

It plans to build on a previous programme led by Dame Kelly Holmes.

A spokesman said eight training and education events are planned.

Isle of Man Sport Aid Sports Performance's Chris Quine said the aim is to "identify and nurture potential at an early age".

He said the programme aims to equip the island's young sportspeople with "skills and knowledge to work towards becoming elite athletes".

"It's an incredibly exciting time for sport on the island," he added.

In recent years, Manx athletes, including cyclists Mark Cavendish and Peter Kennaugh, have won Olympic and World, European and British titles.