BBC Sport - Dai Greene: Ex-world champion wants 'last chance' at Commonwealth Games

Greene hoping for last Commonwealths

Former world champion hurdler Dai Greene tells BBC Wales Sport he wants one 'last chance' at Commonwealth Games qualification.

Greene, 31, held the World, European and Commonwealth titles over the 400m hurdles in 2011. But has been beset by injuries since.

Now he's fit again and is hoping to run the Commonwealth qualifying standard by the November deadline.

Top videos

Video

Greene hoping for last Commonwealths

Video

Agnew's 88-yard punt-return seals Detroit win

Video

Barker excited by UCI World Road Championships

  • From the section Wales
Video

'Where are Wigan? League One' - Pochettino on priorities

Video

Why is Raiders' Marshawn Lynch so happy?

Video

Is Fran Kirby any good at 'kerby'?

Video

Singing with Kohli and bowling to Tendulkar

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Gurley's unbelievable hurdle among NFL plays of the week

Video

I'm addicted to squash - Matthew

  • From the section Squash
Audio

Why would anyone be a football manager? - Flintoff

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Scoreline flattered Man Utd - Mourinho

Video

Relive dramatic finish to Champions League Darts final

  • From the section Darts

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing rugby outside

Rugbytots - Oxted
Rugbytot running with the ball.

Rugbytots SE Cheshire and Staffordshire Moorlands

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired