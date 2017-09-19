BBC Sport - Dai Greene: Ex-world champion wants 'last chance' at Commonwealth Games
Greene hoping for last Commonwealths
- From the section Athletics
Former world champion hurdler Dai Greene tells BBC Wales Sport he wants one 'last chance' at Commonwealth Games qualification.
Greene, 31, held the World, European and Commonwealth titles over the 400m hurdles in 2011. But has been beset by injuries since.
Now he's fit again and is hoping to run the Commonwealth qualifying standard by the November deadline.
