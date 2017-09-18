Manx End2End Walk: Richard Gerrard storms to victory

Winner Richard Gerrard said it was his first pain-free walk in 18 months.

Isle of Man walker Richard Gerrard claimed a commanding victory in the Isle of Man End2End walk on Sunday.

The Parish Walk record-holder finished the 39.2-mile (63km) course between the Point of Ayre and The Sound in six hours, 38 minutes and 20 seconds.

Gerrard finished 27 minutes, 48 seconds ahead of Adam Killip with David Walker third, with Karen Lawrie the leading lady in 7:36:52 and sixth overall.

The walking event is held along stretches of paved roads passing through Bride, Jurby and Peel before climbing up to Cregneash in the south of the island and ending at the Sound.

Gerrard, who has been suffering with a back injury, said after the Parish Walk in June that he wanted to come out a deliver a strong performance.