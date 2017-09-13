World Anti-Doping Agency president Sir Craig Reedie says the organisation will defend the McLaren report in response to a lawsuit against Wada and Dr Richard McLaren.

Three Russian cyclists have taken legal action against the Wada and Canadian doping investigator Dr Richard McLaren.

Kirill Sveshnikov, Dmitry Strakhov and Dmitry Sokolov were unable to compete at the Rio 2016 Olympics after Russian athletes were banned.

The McLaren report, an independent study commissioned by Wada, found evidence of state-sponsored doping.

The cyclists allege they were "unfairly implicated".

