BBC Sport - Kenya's Mary Keitany crusies to third Great North Run win
Kenya's Keitany cruises to third GNR win
- From the section Athletics
Kenya's Mary Keitany wins her third Great North Run in 1:05:59 seconds, the third fastest women's time in the GNR's history, with Vivian Cheruiyot second and Caroline Kipkirui third.
