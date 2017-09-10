BBC Sport - Great North Run: Runner proposes after finishing second to Mo Farah

Love is in the air! Runner proposes after Great North Run

New Zealand's Jake Robertson proposes to his girlfriend - and fellow runner - Magdalyne Masai after finishing as runner-up to Mo Farah in the Great North Run.

