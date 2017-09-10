BBC Sport - Great North Run: Mo Farah wins record fourth successive title

Farah wins Great North Run with late surge

Britain's Mo Farah claims a record fourth successive victory in the Great North Run, beating New Zealand's Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour six seconds.

