Great North Run: Mo Farah's fourth win equals record

Breaking news

Britain's Mo Farah claimed a record fourth successive victory in the 37th Great North Run.

The 34-year-old overcame New Zealand's Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour 00.06 seconds.

London Marathon winner Mary Keitany of Kenya surged to her third victory in the women's race in 1:05.59.

Three-time runner-up Simon Lawson won the men's wheelchair and Manuela Schar broke the course record by over a minute to win the women's wheelchair.

More to follow

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired