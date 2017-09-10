Great North Run: Mo Farah's fourth win equals record
Britain's Mo Farah claimed a record fourth successive victory in the 37th Great North Run.
The 34-year-old overcame New Zealand's Jake Robertson in a thrilling duel to win in one hour 00.06 seconds.
London Marathon winner Mary Keitany of Kenya surged to her third victory in the women's race in 1:05.59.
Three-time runner-up Simon Lawson won the men's wheelchair and Manuela Schar broke the course record by over a minute to win the women's wheelchair.
More to follow