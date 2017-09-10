Joyciline Jepkosgei breaks 30-minute road 10km barrier in Prague Grand Prix

From the section

Jepkosgei has set five world records in Prague this year

Kenya's Joyciline Jepkosgei became the first woman to run under 30 minutes for a road 10km to win the Prague Grand Prix.

The 23-year-old's 29 minutes 43 seconds beat her own record of 30:04, set in the Prague Half Marathon on 1 April.

Fancy Chemutai was second in 30:06 and fellow Kenyan Violah Jepchumba third in 30:25.

Jepkosgei also broke the 15km, 20km and half marathon records in the Prague Half Marathon.