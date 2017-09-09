BBC Sport - Great North CityGames: Perri Shakes-Drayton edges Anyika Onuora on the line
Watch: Shakes-Drayton wins by 0.01 in photo finish
Great Britain's Perri Shakes-Drayton beats Anyika Onuora by 0.01 seconds to win the 500m at the Great North CityGames.
