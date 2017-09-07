BBC Sport - Anyika Onuora: If I'd left malaria a day longer 'it could have been fatal'

If i'd left malaria a day longer it could have been fatal - Onuora

Great Britain's 400m sprinter Anyika Onuora tells her story from contracting malaria to winning an Olympic medal at Rio 2016.

READ MORE:

Top videos

Video

If i'd left malaria a day longer it could have been fatal - Onuora

Video

'Mary Berry would like this!' - TMS' summer in cake

Video

'I still love commentating but it's time to go'

Video

Gazza's tears & the Crazy Gang: Five of Motty's best

Video

Archive: Andy Murray limps out of Wimbledon

  • From the section Tennis
Video

The 360,000 owners aiming for Super Bowl glory

Video

'Two down, two to go' for Wales

Video

Anderson will carry on as long as he can - Gibson

Video

Republic will fight all the way - Walters

Video

Crouch reveals Stoke's Mario Kart king

Video

'Young England side will learn from this week'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester
Rugbytots having fun

Rugbytots Edinburgh and Lothians

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired