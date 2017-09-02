Eilish McColgan sets 5,000m Scottish women's record

Eilish McColgan
Eilish McColgan finished eighth in Brussels in a 5,000m final won by Kenya's Hellen Obiri

Eilish McColgan set a Scottish women's 5,000m record as she broke the 15-minute mark for the first time at the Diamond League final in Brussels.

The 26-year-old Dundonian crossed the line in 14 minutes 48.49 seconds to finish eighth in a fast race won by world champion Hellen Obiri of Kenya.

McColgan's time moves her above Laura Muir's previous record of 14:49.12 set indoors earlier this year.

She also holds the Scottish record in the women's 3,000m steeplechase.

Her previous personal best for the 5,000m was 15:00.38, which she set in the World Championships heats in London this summer.

McColgan's new record beats her mother, and coach, Liz's best time of 14:59:56, which she ran in 1995, and takes her to fourth on the UK all-time list behind Paula Radcliffe, Jo Pavey and Zola Budd.

