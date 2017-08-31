Mo Farah aiming for fourth consecutive Great North Run title

Mo Farah won the 10,000m at World Championships in London to add to his four Olympic golds and five world golds

Great North Run 2017 Venue: Newcastle. Date: Sunday, 10 September. Coverage: Live on BBC One from 09.30am-1.30pm (BBC Two highlights 18:00-19:00) and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app.

Britain's Mo Farah will aim for a record fourth consecutive Great North Run victory when he races in Newcastle on 10 September.

The 34-year-old, who won 10,000m gold at the World Championships in London, retired from track racing this month.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist will now concentrate on the road and defending his title in the world-famous half-marathon.

"To win four in a row would be unbelievable," said Farah.

"Winning just one Great North Run was a lifelong ambition. It's one of my favourite races in the calendar and I can't wait to come back to the North East."

Farah has competed in every Great North Run since 2013, finishing second in his first outing before wins in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

A fourth win would equal Benson Masya's record, with the Kenyan winning in 1991, 1992, 1994 and 1996.

The Great North Run will be broadcast live on the BBC from 09:30 BST on Sunday, 10 September.