Pierre-Ambroise Bosse assault: World 800m champion victim of 'violent assault'

Pierre-Ambroise Bosse
Bosse beat Adam Kszczot and Kipyegon Bett to the gold medal in London

World 800m champion Pierre-Ambroise Bosse says he has sustained "multiple facial fractures" in a "violent assault" which has ended his season.

Frenchman Bosse, 25, took an unexpected gold at the World Championships in London earlier this month.

But on Wednesday he posted on social media that he was attacked by three individuals on Saturday, adding that an investigation is now under way.

"I suffered unspeakable psychological damage," he added.

"For all these reasons, my season ends from today."

No further details have been released at this stage.

Bosse was due to compete in the annual DecaNation in Angers on 9 September.

Media playback is not supported on this device

GB's Langford misses out as Bosse takes 800m gold

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Athletics on the BBC

World Championships

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Term Activity Camp
Boy playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired