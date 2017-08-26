BBC Sport - Zurich Diamond League: CJ Ujah wins 100m title with season's best 9.97
GB's Ujah wins 100m Diamond League title
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's CJ Ujah wins the 100m Diamond League title with a season's best time of 9.97 seconds, while American world champion Justin Gatlin can only manage fourth.
