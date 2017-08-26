BBC Sport - Mo Farah wins thrilling 5,000m in his final track race at Zurich Diamond League
Farah wins thrilling 5,000m in his final track race
- From the section Athletics
Great Britain's Mo Farah wins a thrilling 5,000m in the final track race of his career at the Diamond League event in Zurich.
