Mo Farah wins his final track race in Zurich Diamond League event

Mo Farah held off his conqueror over 5,000m at London 2017, Muktar Edris, who lost second place as he dived for the line

Great Britain's Mo Farah won a thrilling 5,000m in the final track race of his career at the Diamond League event in Zurich.

The 34-year-old, who has four Olympic titles, will concentrate on road races.

Chased down in the final 100 metres by Ethiopia's new world champion Muktar Edris, Farah won narrowly in a time of 13 minutes 06.05 seconds.

American Paul Chelimo was second as Edris, Farah's conqueror at London 2017, fell diving for the line.

Farah took gold in the 10,000m at the World Championships in London this month before losing his 5,000m crown, then won his final British track race in Birmingham.

"I wanted to win, and it is amazing that I have won, but it was hard work," said Farah. "I will miss the track, the people, my fans.

"I have enjoyed running in stadiums for a lot of years, but now first of all I will enjoy being with my family."

Great Britain's CJ Ujah won the 100m Diamond League title with a season's best of 9.97 seconds, while American world champion Justin Gatlin could only come fourth.

Ben Youssef Meite of Ivory Coast came second in the same time as Ujah, with American Ronnie Baker third and Britain's Adam Gemili in eighth.

In the women's 4x100m relay, the British quartet of Asha Philip, Desiree Henry, Dina Asher-Smith and Daryll Neita, who won silver at the World Championships, were pipped on the line by Jamaica.

Olympic 100m gold medallist Elaine Thompson out-sprinted Neita as Jamaica finished in 41.85 seconds, one hundredth of a second in front of Great Britain.

Qatar's Ruth Jebet recorded the second fastest time ever in the women's 3,000m steeplechase of 8:55.29, less than three seconds behind her world record time of 8:52.78, set in Paris in August 2016.

Farah's next race will be the Great North Run, which will be broadcast live on the BBC on 10 September.