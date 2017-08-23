World University Games: Emma Mitchell ninth in 10,000m as she struggles in heat

Emma Mitchell must now decide whether to also compete in the 5,000m in Taiwan

Banbridge athlete Emma Mitchell suffered in the heat as she finished ninth in the 10,000m at the World University Games in Taipei.

Mitchell was almost exactly two minutes outside her personal best as she clocked 31 minutes and 51.62 seconds.

The humid conditions was always going to be a big concern going into Wednesday's race and they appeared to take a toll on the 23-year-old.

Kyrgyzstan's Daria Maslova took gold in 33:19.27 seconds.

Maslova, who competed at the recent World Championships in London, was reported to have pulled out of the final but she did take to the start line and finished three seconds ahead of India's surprise silver medallist Sanjivani Jadhav.

Japan's Ai Hosoda took bronze in 33:27.89 with her compatriot and long-time leader Yuki Munehisa a further 13 seconds back in fourth.

Munehisa went into the race with the fastest personal best (31:58.46) with Maslova next quickest with a 32:21.21 clocking.

However, Maslova and Indian Jadhav broke clear of the two Japanese runners with 600m left and the Kyrgyzstan athlete pulled away in the closing home straight to take the title.

Mitchell lapped with just over 400m left

The two leaders lapped Mitchell with just over 400m left as the Northern Irishwoman was clearly struggling in the humid conditions.

Britain's Jennifer Nesbitt finished fifth in 34:01.34 with her team-mate Louise Small just over 12 seconds behind Mitchell in 10th spot.

The Eamonn Christie-coached Mitchell is also entered in the 5,000m but she will probably only now consider competing in the shorter event if it is run as a straight final on Sunday.

As it stands, 5,000m heats are planned for Friday.

Mitchell's 10,000m personal best set in May ducked under Northern Ireland's Commonwealth Games consideration, a week after she also set a new Northern Ireland 5,000m record.

The Banbridge athlete went on to achieve a 1500m/5,000m double at last month's Irish Championships.