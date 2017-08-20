BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Mo Farah wins final track race on home soil

Mo Farah wins final British track race

Watch as Mo Farah wins his final track race in Great Britain in the 3,000m at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

WATCH MORE: How Mo can you go? Runners try matching Farah pace

READ MORE: Farah wins final track race in Britain

Available to UK users only.

