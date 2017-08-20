BBC Sport - Birmingham Grand Prix: Mo Farah wins final track race on home soil
Mo Farah wins final British track race
- From the section Athletics
Watch as Mo Farah wins his final track race in Great Britain in the 3,000m at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.
