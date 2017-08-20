Mo Farah wins final race in Britain at Birmingham Diamond League meeting

Farah won his final global gold in the 10.000m in London earlier this month

Britain's Mo Farah won his final track race on home soil in the 3,000m at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.

The 34-year-old, who is switching to road racing, won in seven minutes 38.64 seconds, beating Spain's Adel Mechaal.

Farah took his sixth World Championship gold in London earlier this month - to go with two silvers - and also has four Olympic titles.

"This is it. All I dreamed of as a youngster was running for Britain," Farah said.

"It's been amazing. Emotion was high for one last time at home and I enjoyed great support from the crowd.

"I just want to continue doing this on the road without having a target on my back. It can get a little hard when you have so much pressure. Now it's a new game."

Farah will race for the final time on the track at the Zurich Diamond League meeting on Thursday, 24 August.

More to follow.