Mo Farah wins final race in Britain at Birmingham Diamond League meeting
-
- From the section Athletics
Britain's Mo Farah won his final track race on home soil in the 3,000m at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham.
The 34-year-old, who is switching to road racing, won in seven minutes 38.64 seconds, beating Spain's Adel Mechaal.
Farah took his sixth World Championship gold in London earlier this month - to go with two silvers - and also has four Olympic titles.
"This is it. All I dreamed of as a youngster was running for Britain," Farah said.
"It's been amazing. Emotion was high for one last time at home and I enjoyed great support from the crowd.
"I just want to continue doing this on the road without having a target on my back. It can get a little hard when you have so much pressure. Now it's a new game."
Farah will race for the final time on the track at the Zurich Diamond League meeting on Thursday, 24 August.
More to follow.