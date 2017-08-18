BBC Sport - Mo Farah talks about ending his track career to focus on road running
I want to forget about Mo - Farah on his future
- From the section Athletics
Mo Farah says he wants to "forget about Mo" when he ends his track career in Birmingham this weekend, and have a fresh start as a road runner.
Watch Farah's final track appearance at the Diamond League meeting in Birmingham on Saturday from 13:30 BST on BBC One and the BBC Sport app and website.
