Adam McMullen: Long jumper achieves Commonwealths mark for second time

Adam McMullen improved his personal best to 7.85m earlier this summer

County Londonderry long jumper Adam McMullen boosted his Commonwealth Games prospects at the Manchester International on Wednesday night.

McMullen achieved the Games consideration mark for a second time this season after a leap of 7.80m.

His jump was 0.02m beyond the Commonwealths consideration standard.

McMullen, who set his personal best of 7.85m earlier this summer, also produced a leap of 7.94m but it had an illegal wind reading of 2.4.

The county Derry man finished in second place, behind Dan Bramble who jumped 7.95m.

A number of Northern Ireland's other Commonwealth Games contenders were in action in the team match which also involved England, Scotland, Denmark, Wales, Great Britain Juniors and an International Select.

Mollie Courtney won the 100m hurdles in 13.40 second but her time will not go down as a Commonwealths consideration mark as she had a 2.4 following wind.

Amy Foster was fifth in the women's 200m in 23.98 seconds with Kerry O'Flaherty taking second in the 3,000m steeplechase in 10:16.21.

Sommer Lecky was second in the women's high jump with 1.78m.

The Northern Ireland men's 4x400m relay team won their event in a time of 3:12.23.