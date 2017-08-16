The Meet: Britain to face USA in one-day athletics competition at London Stadium

Britain's men's 4x100m relay team
Britain's men's 4x100m relay team won gold ahead of the US at the recent World Championships in London

Britain's best athletes will take on their US counterparts in a new two-hour competition at the London Stadium next year.

'The Meet' will be held on 21 July 2018 and involve running, jumping, hurdles and relay events.

The US topped the medal table at August's World Championships, with Britain in sixth place.

"We have a great sporting rivalry and look forward to seeing which nation comes out strongest," said Adam Gemili.

The British sprinter was part of the men's 4x100m relay team that took gold on Saturday, ahead of the much-fancied US team.

At The Meet, athletes will score points for their respective countries in nine events. The format and athletes taking part will be announced early next year.

"This promises to be one of the biggest events in athletics in 2018," said Niels de Vos, chief executive of British Athletics.

