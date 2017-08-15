Cameron Chalmers: Missing World Championships with injury a 'great shame'

Cameron Chalmers (right) finished fourth in the 400m individual event at the European Under-23 Championships

Cameron Chalmers says it was a "great shame" to miss the World Championships with a hamstring injury.

The 20-year-old, from Guernsey, helped Great Britain win European Under-23 gold in the 4x400m relay last month and had been selected for the Worlds.

However he had to watch on as the relay team took bronze in London on Saturday.

"It was a bit of a shock when it happened and it does show you can be in the best shape of your life and things can still go wrong," Chalmers said.

"Obviously it's a great shame, [but] I've had a really fantastic year - everything's gone to plan, if not better.

"It was a very convincing bronze so it bodes well for the years to come if I can stay fit and get more opportunities to be in that squad and try to get some medals myself in that area."

Chalmers finished ahead of two of the four British athletes who ran in the 4x400m final at the World Championship 400m trials in July.

He is now turning his attention to next season with the World Indoor Championships, Commonwealth Games and European Championships in his diary.

"I think the main thing next year really is the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast - that's the main aim," Chalmers told BBC Radio Guernsey.