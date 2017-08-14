Great Britain's Laura Muir will not take part in the 2018 Commonwealth Games to concentrate on her veterinary medicine studies.

The 24-year-old finished fourth and sixth in the 1,500m and 5,000m respectively at the World Athletics Championships in London.

