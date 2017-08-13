World Championships 2017: Great Britain's women's 4x400m team claim silver

Media playback is not supported on this device GB women claim silver in 4x400m final

Great Britain's women won silver in the 4x400m relay and the men's quartet took bronze on the closing night of the World Championships in London.

Zoey Clark, Laviai Nielsen, Eilidh Doyle and Emily Diamond ran home in three minutes and 25 seconds, 0.41 seconds ahead of Poland as the United States took gold in the women's event.

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Dwayne Cowan, Rabah Yousif and Martyn Rooney followed their lead with a time of two minutes and 59 seconds, securing Britain a total of six medals.

Trinidad and Tobago took gold in the men's race, with the United States taking silver - their 30th medal.

More to follow.