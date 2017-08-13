BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Gold for Elijah Manangoi in 1500m final

Kenya's Manangoi takes 1500m gold

Kenya's Elijah Manangoi takes gold in the 1500m final ahead of compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot and Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen, while Britain's Chris O'Hare finishes last.

