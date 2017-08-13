BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Gold for Elijah Manangoi in 1500m final
Kenya's Manangoi takes 1500m gold
- From the section Athletics
Kenya's Elijah Manangoi takes gold in the 1500m final ahead of compatriot Timothy Cheruiyot and Norway's Filip Ingebrigtsen, while Britain's Chris O'Hare finishes last.
Available to UK users only.
World Athletics Championships 2017
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired