BBC Sport - World Athletics Championships 2017: Caster Semenya wins gold in the 800m final with Lynsey Sharp finishing eighth
Semenya wins 800m gold as Sharp comes eighth
- From the section Athletics
South Africa's Caster Semenya wins gold in the 800m final with a new personal best, with Britain's Lynsey Sharp finishing eighth.
World Athletics Championships 2017
